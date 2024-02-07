Aqua-Tots Swim School Prepares To Dive Into Beachfront Town Of Holland, Michigan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The largest international swim school franchise set to open its twelfth state-of-the-art swim school in Michigan in March 2024

Holland, Mich., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School , the largest international swim school franchise, is delighted to announce its twelfth location coming soon to Michigan. Conveniently situated at 12610 Felch Street, Suite 100, Holland, this state-of-the-art facility spans 10,000 square feet and will serve the families of Holland and the surrounding communities.

Aqua-Tots Swim School's world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe, confident swimmers for life. Aqua-Tots strives to help families create a legacy of safety by offering safe, affordable and accessible swim lessons.

At Aqua-Tots, children are able to start learning to swim as young as four months old. Children up to 12 years old and even adults are welcome to join friendly instructors in the pool for 30 minutes of safe, fun, skill-building exercises, Monday through Saturday, at a variety of times.

Grand Valley State University alumni, Rob Johnson, who also owns locations in Grand Rapids and Portage, is excited to bring Aqua-Tots' proven program to the community of Holland.

“We are near Lake Michigan, rivers and other large bodies of water, so swim lessons are essential for the safety of children, including mine,” Johnson said.“My oldest two kids are in swim lessons now and we plan on enrolling our baby as soon as he turns four months old. Holland is a growing community with a vibrant economy, full of young families, and we're so excited to offer lessons to all the children in our community.”

The new Holland location boasts an 80-foot-long pool, coffee bar, and 20 family-sized changing rooms. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

In anticipation of the grand opening, families who pre-enroll in lessons one day per week will receive a second day free for the first month. This limited-time offer is an excellent opportunity for families to secure their spot in this highly anticipated swim school.

Aqua-Tots Holland will also be hosting an open house in February, when families can tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team and more. Follow their social media pages on Instagram @aquatotswestmi and Facebook @aquatotshollan d more details.

Aqua-Tots Holland is seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include managers, swim instructors, and front desk associates. Interested candidates can find more information and apply online at aqua-tots/holland/employment/ .

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Holland or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots/holland , call (616)-330-3830 or email ....

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Recognized in Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children's Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times' Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 145 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram .

CONTACT: Jacquelyn Lambert Aqua-Tots Swim Schools 480-621-3226 ...