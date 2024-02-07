Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size To Worth USD 39.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 7.68%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size was valued at USD 18.7 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Air Ambulance Services Market Size is expected to reach USD 39.2 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Acadian Ambulance, American Air Ambulance, AMR, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Capital Air Ambulance, Express Air Medical Transport, IAS Medical, Ltd., Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC., MED FLIGHT, Native American Air Ambulance, PHI Air Medical, REVA, Inc and Other key Vendors.

The Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size to Grow from USD 18.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 39.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.68% during the forecast period.





The need for air ambulance services has increased as a result of the growing emphasis on receiving medical attention quickly, especially in situations involving accidents, natural disasters, and critical medical problems. Air ambulance services have expanded globally, with providers operating in various locales to reach remote and impoverished areas. This increase is being driven by the need for prompt medical care in emergency situations. The cost of air ambulance services can be high, and questions have been raised over payment policies and insurance coverage. Regulatory attempts have been made to improve fair billing practices and transparency. The industry has seen some consolidation as larger providers of air ambulance services have acquired smaller companies or merged with them.

Air Ambulance Services Market Value Chain Analysis

The value chain begins with a service request, which is often made by hospitals, emergency response teams, or other healthcare providers. Cooperation and communication are needed to determine the severity of the problem and whether air transfer is necessary. When they receive a request, dispatch centres play a crucial role in arranging the delivery of air ambulance services. Effective communication between dispatchers, pilots, medical personnel, and ground teams is essential to ensuring timely response and deployment. Aircraft readiness is a key link in the value chain. This means performing routine maintenance and inspections as well as ensuring that the aircraft is equipped with the necessary medical supplies. Being prepared for emergencies ensures a quick and safe response. The medical team, which includes physicians, nurses, and paramedics, needs to be ready for action. There, the patient is treated by the medical professionals, who also stabilise them and prepare them for transfer. While travelling to the destination, the medical personnel continues to provide the necessary treatments, monitor the patient's vital signs, and ensure their stability. The aircraft lands at the designated hospital or location. The patient is transported by scheduled ground transportation from the aircraft to the medical institution.

Air Ambulance Services Market Opportunity Analysis

Explore underserved or emerging markets where there may be a growing demand for air ambulance services in order to assess possible growth prospects. Ascertain which locations are developing their healthcare systems and which are rural, where having rapid access to medical treatment is crucial. Investing in and utilising state-of-the-art technologies can enhance operational efficiency and care quality. This may entail the integration of telemedicine technology, real-time patient monitoring systems, and advancements in medical equipment. To upgrade and optimise the air ambulance fleet, consider bringing in newer, more efficient planes. Identify the specific areas that require air ambulance services.

Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), By Service (Hospital-based, Community-based), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope And Forecast to 2033.

Insights by Type

The rotary type segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. As they have rotor wings, helicopters in particular are able to respond to medical emergencies swiftly. They can swiftly reach isolated, urban, and impoverished regions thanks to their capacity for vertical takeoff and landing. The assistance of rotary-wing aircraft is vital to emergency medical services. By transferring patients, medical teams, and supplies, they can quickly cover the distance between the scene of the disaster and the hospital. Because it cuts down on the amount of time needed for dispatch and emergency scene arrival, helicopters' ability to provide on-demand services is valuable.

Insights by Service

The hospital based segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Hospital-based air ambulance services provide coordinated patient transfers between medical centres. This is particularly important when patients are being transferred from smaller hospitals to larger, more specialised facilities that are equipped to handle specific illnesses or therapies. Hospitals often house air ambulance services that are equipped to provide expert medical care during the flight. This covers medical supplies, personnel trained in advanced life support, and advanced life support skills.

Insights by Region

North America is anticipated to dominate the Air Ambulance Services Market from 2023 to 2033. The well-established air ambulance services industry in North America is composed of a healthy mix of public, private, and nonprofit operators. Numerous firms offer both fixed-wing and helicopter air ambulance services to meet the diverse needs of patients across the continent. North America offers air ambulance services in urban, suburban, and rural locations. The vast geographic expanse of the continent, which includes remote and inaccessible areas, emphasises the need for air medical transport.

Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is vast and diverse, with a combination of remote islands, secluded areas, and densely populated cities. Many Asia-Pacific countries are experiencing economic expansion and are investing in healthcare-related infrastructure. Demand for air ambulance services is rising in both developed and developing countries as a result of pressure on healthcare systems to enhance their emergency response capabilities. The breadth of the Asia-Pacific region makes it difficult to access, particularly in remote and rural places.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major Players in the Global Air Ambulance Services Market Includes Acadian Ambulance, American Air Ambulance, AMR, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Capital Air Ambulance, Express Air Medical Transport, IAS Medical, Ltd., Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC., MED FLIGHT, Native American Air Ambulance, PHI Air Medical, REVA, Inc and Other key Vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In April 2021, Babcock got a new contract for a Europe air ambulance jet, which will support the European Union with rapid jet air ambulance services that include aircraft maintenance.

Market Segmentation

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033.

Air Ambulance Services Market, Type Analysis



Rotary-wing Fixed-wing

Air Ambulance Services Market, Service Analysis



Hospital-based Community-based

Air Ambulance Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

