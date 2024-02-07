Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Interest Rate Applicable To The Bonds For The Next Interest Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltic Horizon Fund publishes interest rate applicable to the fund's 5-year bonds (ISIN: EE3300003235) for the next 3-months interest period which starts on 8 February 2024. The annual interest rate applicable to the bonds for the interest period as referred above is 8% + 3.932% (EURIBOR 3-months) totaling 11.932% per annum.
Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
