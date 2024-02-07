(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZyVersa is advancing a dynamic pipeline of drug candidates with multiple programs built around two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100 for treatment of multiple CNS and peripheral inflammatory diseases.

WESTON, Fla., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZVSA, or“ZyVersa”), a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class drugs for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases with high unmet medical needs, announces that Stephen C. Glover, Co-Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, will provide a corporate update as an invited speaker at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference to be held in New York February 26 – 27, 2024. Mr. Glover will discuss upcoming development milestones for Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200, for which a Phase 2a clinical trial in patients with diabetic kidney disease is planned to begin this quarter, and for Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, which is nearing completion of its preclinical program. To learn more about ZyVersa and its robust development pipeline, please schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Glover through the BIO conference portal. Details regarding Mr. Glover's presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference Date: Monday, February 26, 2024 Time: 10:30 AM EST Location: The New York Marriott Marquis, Royale Room

“We look forward to meeting with you at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference to discuss the development status of ZyVersa's Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200, designed to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system in renal patients, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, designed to attenuate initiation and perpetuation of inflammation that is pathogenic in numerous inflammatory diseases, such as atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases,” said Mr. Glover.

About Cholesterol Efflux Mediator TM VAR 200

VAR 200 (2-hydroxypropyl-beta-cyclodextrin, 2HPβCD) is a phase 2a-ready drug in development to ameliorate renal lipid accumulation that damages the kidneys' filtration system, leading to kidney disease and its progression. VAR 200 passively and actively removes excess lipids from the kidney.

Preclinical studies in animal models of diabetic kidney disease, FSGS, and Alport syndrome demonstrate that removal of excess cholesterol and lipids from the kidney's filtration system with VAR 200 protects against structural damage and reduces excretion of protein in the urine (proteinuria). VAR 200 has potential to treat multiple kidney diseases, including diabetic kidney disease, and rare kidney diseases, FSGS (focal segmental glomerulosclerosis) and Alport syndrome. For more information about VAR 200, Click Here .

About Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100

IC 100 is a novel humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the inflammasome adaptor protein ASC. IC 100 was designed to attenuate both initiation and perpetuation of the inflammatory response. It does so by binding to a specific region of the ASC component of multiple types of inflammasomes, including NLRP1, NLRP3, and AIM2, to address inflammatory diseases in which multiple inflammasome pathways are activated. Intracellularly, IC 100 binds to ASC monomers, inhibiting inflammasome formation, thereby blocking activation of IL-1β early in the inflammatory cascade. IC 100 also binds to ASC in ASC Specks, both intracellularly and extracellularly, further blocking activation of IL-1β and the spread and perpetuation of the inflammatory response that is pathogenic in inflammatory diseases. Because active cytokines amplify adaptive immunity through various mechanisms, IC 100, by attenuating cytokine activation, also attenuates the adaptive immune response. To review a white paper summarizing the mechanism of action and preclinical data for IC 100, Click Here .

About ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc.

ZyVersa (Nasdaq: ZVSA) is a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company leveraging advanced, proprietary technologies to develop first-in-class drugs for patients with renal and inflammatory diseases who have significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline with multiple programs built around its two proprietary technologies – Cholesterol Efflux MediatorTM VAR 200 for treatment of kidney diseases, and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, targeting damaging inflammation associated with numerous CNS and peripheral inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit .

