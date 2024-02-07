(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key players operating in the market are AT&T Intellectual Property, ServiceNow, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation., Rapid7, LogicManager, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and RSA Security LLC, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2029.



Global AI trust, risk and security management (AI TRiSM) market growth is driven by factors such as growing dependence on AI for verifications and increased utility in government sector.

Key Market Trends



Swift Adoption of AI Technologies : Businesses across diverse sectors are swiftly integrating AI technologies to enhance operational efficiency and stay competitive. This surge in AI adoption fuels the need for AI TRiSM solutions to effectively address trust, risk, and security concerns.

Heightened Focus on Cybersecurity : Amidst the escalating frequency and complexity of cyber threats, organizations are prioritizing investments in AI TRiSM solutions to bolster their cybersecurity defenses. AI-driven tools provide advanced capabilities for detecting threats and responding in a rapid fashion, offering effective solutions to combat cybersecurity challenges. Expanding Digital Landscape : The ongoing expansion of the digital economy, driven by factors like increased internet usage, widespread smartphone adoption, and the booming e-commerce sector, drives the demand for AI TRiSM solutions. As businesses embrace digital transformation, AI TRiSM becomes important for safeguarding digital assets, detecting fraud, and ensuring trustworthiness in digital interactions.



Key Market Insights



As per the deployment outlook, the on-premise segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the end-user outlook, the BFSI segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029



By Deployment (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



On-premise Cloud

By Enterprise Size (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Large Enterprise SMEs

By Component (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Solution Services

By Industry Vertical (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)



Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

Government

IT and Telecom Others



By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



