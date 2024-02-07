The Money Services Business Association (MSBA) Welcomes New Board Chair, New Board Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The MSBA Elects a New Board Chair and Has Increased its Board to 14 Members for the 2024-2026 Term

MONTVALE, PA, USA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Money Services Business Association (MSBA), leader in the non-bank money services industry, elected Jorgen M. Osio Norgaard, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer of Alviere, as Chairperson succeeding Aurora Garza Hagan, CFO of TransNetwork, LLC, who was elected as Treasurer. The MSBA elected Paul S. Dwyer, Jr., CEO of Viamericas, as Vice-Chair and Tanya Butler, President & CEO of MEMO Financial Services, Inc., as Secretary."I'm honored to be elected Chairperson of the MSBA's board of directors. I'm looking forward to collaborating to advance MSBA's work supporting the non-bank financial service industry and increasing awareness about the benefits and security provided by our members' services,” says Jorgen Norgaard.The MSBA increased its Board to 14 members for the 2024 – 2026 term. As membership has grown, the MSBA saw the need to grow the Board to represent the membership's diversity in the products and services we offer. Click here to see the full list of Board Members.The MSBA looks forward to the year ahead with its elected Officers and Board members leading the way in supporting the Money Transmission Model Act (MTMA) for harmonized licensing requirements and will continue to provide Industry input on the implementation process.The MSBA is collaborating with the Innovative Payments Association (IPA) on the 2024 Innovative Payments Conference (IPC) May 5, 2024 – May 7, 2024, in Washington D.C. The MSBA happily announces the return of the Women in Money Transmission Breakfast that will take place at the MTRA conference in September 2024.Board Members:.Tanya Butler – Secretary – President & CEO, MEMO Financial Services, Inc..Matt Cameron – Head of Policy & Regulatory Affairs, Remitly Global, Inc..Paul S. Dwyer, Jr. – Vice-Chairman – CEO, Viamericas.Leonardo Pinzon Echeverry – Chief Compliance Officer, Small World.Fernando Fayzano – CEO, Inter.Aurora Garza Hagan – Treasurer – CFO, TransNetwork, LLC.Leea Gibbson – CEO, SafariPay (PaySii).Alberto Guerra – CEO, Uniteller Financial Services.Nicole Ibbotson – General Counsel, InComm Financial Services.Justin Jenter – Chief Compliance Officer, Monex USA.Amanda Kosonen – Vice President & Global Regulatory Counsel, Payoneer.Alberto Laureano – CEO, DolFinTech.Jorgen Osio Norgaard – Chairperson – Chief Compliance Officer, Alviere.Allyson Wiblemo – President of Fintech & MSB Banking, Global Innovations BankTo learn more about the MSBA and how to become a member, visit our website: .About the MSBAEstablished in 2015, the MSBA is the largest trade association focused on the non-bank money services industry. Specifically, we represent licensed money transmitters and their agents and authorized delegates, payment card issuers, and distributors, payment processors, international remittance companies, bill payment companies, mobile payment application providers, payment aggregators, virtual currency exchanges and administrators, money orders, and other similar money services businesses (“MSBs”) and non-MSB payments businesses that are engaged in payments. The MSBA encourages the continued innovation and development in the payments industry while promoting education and communication with federal and state regulators.

