DCM Foundation Announces Spanish Website Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The DCM Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its website in Spanish, expanding its reach and resources to the Spanish-speaking community.

- Greg RufDUBLIN, OHIO, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The DCM Foundation is thrilled to announce the launch of its website in Spanish, expanding its reach and resources to the Spanish-speaking community of Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) patients and families. This landmark initiative was made possible by a generous gift from a Spanish-speaking DCM patient, whose commitment to supporting others on their DCM journey has made a profound impact.DCM is a condition that weakens the heart muscle, affecting individuals of all ages and backgrounds. With the launch of the Spanish website, the DCM Foundation is now able to provide critical information and resources to the Spanish-speaking community, who previously faced language barriers in accessing these valuable tools.The Spanish website offers a wealth of information on DCM, including:●Disease education: Comprehensive explanations of DCM, its causes, symptoms, and treatment options, translated into clear and understandable Spanish.●Patient support: Resources for coping with DCM and managing symptoms specifically tailored to the needs of the Spanish-speaking community.●Genetic DCM education: A platform for Spanish-speaking DCM patients and families to learn about the link between genetics and DCM, encouraging them to consider getting genetic cardiomyopathy testing which can save lives."We are incredibly grateful for the generous gift that made this website launch possible," says Greg Ruf, Executive Director. "This is a critical step in ensuring that everyone impacted by DCM, regardless of their native language, has access to the information and support they need. We hope this website will be a valuable resource for the Spanish-speaking community, empowering them to navigate their DCM journey with knowledge, confidence, and hope."The DCM Foundation encourages Spanish-speaking DCM patients and families to visit the new website at . The website is easy to navigate and offers a wealth of resources, all translated into clear and accurate Spanish.La Fundación DCM anima a los pacientes y familias de habla hispana con DCM a visitar su nueva página web en . El sitio web es fácil de navegar y ofrece una gran cantidad de recursos, todos traducidos al español de forma clara y precisa. Visite la página web hoy mismo para obtener más información y apoyo.About the DCM FoundationThe DCM Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM). The Foundation's mission is to provide HOPE and support to DCM Patients and Families with Dilated Cardiomyopathy through education, research and advocacy.Media Contact:Jae-ann Rock...

Jae-ann Rock

DCM Foundation

+1 6142050600

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram