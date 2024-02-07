Geotab Leads The Commercial Video Telematics Ranking By ABI Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CASTRIES , SAINT LUCIA , February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Geotab ®, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has been ranked as the number one provider in video telematics by ABI Research, excelling in innovation and implementation.Geotab's Innovative AdvantageAccording to ABI Research, Geotab tops the commercial video telematics ranking with a global score of 83.4. This is due to its Marketplace , which offers a variety of third-party hardware and software solutions to help businesses manage their fleets. Currently, the Marketplace hosts 25 video telematics solutions.Within Geotab's extensive Marketplace, video solutions are available with forward and dual-facing recording, auxiliary and sensor-only capabilities, and day and night functionality (infrared).Whether a fleet is looking to capture video for accident reconstruction support, improve driver performance through visual and audible in-cabin alerts and scores, or optimize fleet safety programs, the video telematics solutions available on the Marketplace can help meet the needs of today's leading fleets.Revolutionary video telematicsIn Latin America, Geotab has joined forces with Lytx, the second-highest-ranked company in the ABI Research ranking, to help save lives and transform road safety using video telematics. Thus, Latin American fleets have the opportunity to implement the technology of the two global leaders, taking advantage of almost 50 years of joint experience and cutting-edge technology with artificial intelligence and machine vision. The combination of Geotab and Lytx's powerful hardware and software delivers data with context for better-informed decision-making and a safer fleet.Exponential GrowthGeotab has achieved an average annual growth of 20% since 2019. Furthermore, in the last 12 months, there has been an increase of 93% in camera sales. Currently, Geotab offers over 25 third-party video telematics solutions through its Marketplace."For us, it is a pride to be recognized by ABI Research, especially in such a competitive market as video telematics," said Juan Cardona, AVP of Sales and LATAM region leader. "At Geotab, we will continue working to offer a robust, open, global, scalable, and secured platform driven by artificial intelligence for connected fleet management where data intelligence can be transformed into practical information for measurable commercial value", he concluded.For more information about this recognition, download the ABI Research report here .About GeotabGeotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions, providing telematics solutions for vehicle and resource tracking to over 50,000 customers in 160 countries. For over 20 years, they have invested in data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 companies and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. They connect over 4 million vehicles and process over 75 billion data points daily to help customers make better decisions, increase productivity, ensure fleet safety, and achieve sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace offer hundreds of third-party solutions. Supported by a team of data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is harnessing the power of data to understand real-time predictive analytics, solving today's and tomorrow's challenges. For more information, visit , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn, or visit the Geotab Blog.

Rocío de la Mora

Edelman Mexico

