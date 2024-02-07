Scientist's 4-Step Approach Can Help Break The Vicious Cycle Of Unhappiness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Ski Chilton presents a rare blend of science, mindfulness and spirituality to walk readers through the four, overlapping steps that helped him overcome his own cycle of fear, anxiety and self-doubt, and led to his total transformation.

Dr. Ski Chilton's raw honesty brings a sense of truth and humility, drawing powerful connections with his audiences.

“Happiness is not natural,” might fly in the face of most self-help aphorisms, but it's true, says biochemist, philanthropist and author Dr. Ski Chilton.

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The profound influence of the unconscious mind can keep people trapped in a cycle of fear, anxiety and self-doubt that is difficult - but not impossible - to disrupt, says acclaimed evolutionary biochemist and geneticist Dr. Ski Chilton.

“I've come to the conclusion that the meaning of life is to wake up - to wake up and become conscious of the nightmare of a script that our unconscious minds are constantly feeding us,” Dr. Chilton said.

Despite a stellar career and notable success, Chilton struggled with severe depression and broken relationships. This led him to spend several years studying the philosophy and psychology of free will, culminating in the writing of a bestselling book titled The Rewired Brain . In it, he explored the overwhelming influence of the unconscious mind. However, understanding the root cause of so much human unhappiness was one thing; finding a process to address it was quite another.

His life took a dramatic turn one Sunday morning following a violent encounter with an untamed Arabian horse, which nearly cost him his life. From his new vantage point in a wheelchair, Chilton's perspective shifted from the purely empirical to the deeply spiritual. He immersed himself in mindfulness and meditation practices. This journey not only facilitated his physical recovery but also led to an unexpected and profound spiritual enlightenment that directly addressed the problem of human unhappiness.

In his new, Amazon #1 Best Seller, There is Another Way to Happiness : The Four Step CAST Process that Will Transform Your Life, Chilton presents a rare blend of science, mindfulness and spirituality to walk readers through the four, overlapping steps that helped him overcome his own cycle of fear, anxiety and self-doubt, and led to his total transformation.

“From evolutionary biology and brain wiring perspectives, happiness is hard and not at all natural for most people,” Chilton said.“It has taken me almost 60 years of life to discover that there is another way to happiness. That I have within me at any moment boundless access to a place of conscious awareness and stillness where my true self, freedom and peace reside.”

In his book, Chilton traces his personal odyssey, from fame and money obsessed egoist to fully awakened Observer of the expanses of conscious living - a journey that ultimately culminated in the creation of his CAST Process, a daily life framework for awakening that encompasses four vital stages: Consciousness, Awareness, Surrender and Trust.

“Finding this place has been my spiritual awakening after spending my life battling insecurities, building a toxic and false egoic self, and searching for the worth that clearly wasn't found in my accomplishments,” Chilton said.“And that's what I want others to embrace through reading my book.”

As readers embark on their own journeys and engage in the book's 13-week meditation/ reflection practices, they can:

. Rewire destructive thought patterns

. Deepen their self-awareness, peeling back the layers of their being to discover innate happiness within

. Let go of ego, fear and the illusion of control

. Embrace life's unknowables, including the ultimate mystery of death

. Profoundly connect and co-create with the creative intelligence of the universe

“Prepare to awaken to an entirely new existence,” Chilton added.“There is Another Way to Happiness beckons you to step into a beautiful, transcendent path of living.”

About the Author

Dr. Ski Chilton is a distinguished innovator, academic and entrepreneur. With a prolific record of over 160 scientific publications and 15 patents, he has founded four companies and a nonprofit. He has been at the forefront of personalized nutrition and wellness, earning widespread recognition in both academia and industry for his trailblazing contributions.

In addition to his academic publications, Chilton has authored five lay books on physical and mental health. Particularly notable among these are Inflammation Nation, which foresaw the inflammation epidemic, and The Rewired Brain, which focused on the profound influence of the unconscious mind.

His philanthropic efforts in Africa span over two decades. He is the founder and president of the not-for-profit organization Heroes Helping Heroes. Additionally, he served on the Board of Directors for 12 years, including six years as Chairman, of the Persecution Project Foundation. Heroes Helping Heroes is committed to providing mentoring, health, and wellness solutions to orphans and foster children in both the United States and Africa. The Persecution Project Foundation focuses on offering crisis relief, education and hope to victims of civil war, genocide and religious persecution in Sudan. Recently, he became an executive director of the World Shoe Fund, an organization committed to offering shoes as a cornerstone for both spiritual and physical well-being, inspiring hope in children.

Chilton has won numerous awards for this work, including the Alumni Award for Academic and Professional Achievement from Western Carolina University, and the Established Investigator Award from Wake Forest School of Medicine. More recently, the University of Arizona honored him with both the Outstanding Research Impact Award and the Inventor of the Year Award. He was also recently inducted into the prestigious National Academy of Inventors.

To learn more, please visit , or follow the author on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube at @anotherwaytohappiness; and on Facebook at Dr. Ski Chilton. Read his recent interview in Newsweek here: .

Amazon link:

There is Another Way to Happiness The Four Step CAST Process that Will Transform Your Life

Publisher: Authors on a Mission

Release Date: November 15, 2023

ISBN: 978-1-950336-38-8

Available from Amazon

