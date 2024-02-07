Scantinel Photonics Wins A 2024 Prism Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scantinel's Outstanding SingleChip LiDAR Receives Prestigious Recognition from SPIE in the Sensors Category

ULM, DEUTSCHLAND, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Scantinel Photonics GmbH , a leading FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) sensing technology startup, developing next-generation LiDAR solutions for mobility and industrial applications, is proud to announce that its innovative SingleChip LiDAR sensor has won the Prism Award 2024 from SPIE in the Sensors category.

The Prism Awards, presented annually by SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, honors outstanding innovations and product developments in the field of photonic technologies. Scantinel's SingleChip LiDAR module - named X - One - stood out for its exceptional performance, precision, and compactness against strong competition.

"We are overwhelmed and honored to receive this recognition from such a prestigious organization as SPIE," said Michael Richter, Managing director of Scantinel Photonics. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, which is constantly striving to push the boundaries of LiDAR technology and offer our customers the best sensor solutions available."

"Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) is a highly innovative technology that presents remarkable possibilities for reducing size and cost, while also enabling mass production scalability. Silicon photonics takes system integration to a whole new level and will make solid-state FMCW LiDAR on a chip a reality", added Andy Zott, Co-Founder and Managing director.

