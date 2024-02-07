WEMIX Expands Global Reach With Its First Europe Listing On Bit2me, Spain’S Largest Virtual Asset Exchange

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)



WEMIX Foundation plans to increase accessibility and convenience to WEMIX for over 450 million Spanish speakers worldwide

Bit2Get incorporates over 20 solutions for buying, selling, and managing virtual currencies and euros with clients in more than 100 countries

Recognised for excellence in security and regulatory compliance including ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications Positioned as the world's most secure, easy, and complete digital asset platform

Madrid, Spain, 7th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , WEMIX, the native coin and main utility token of the WEMIX3.0 blockchain mega-ecosystem, has been listed on Bit2Me, Spain's largest virtual asset exchange. WEMIX functions as a resource with economic value that is used for everything from yield farming, staking and swaps, to governance. It is also used as a medium for exchange, payments and transactions including in-game purchases.

The Bit2Me listing is a significant milestone for being the very first WEMIX listing on a cryptocurrency exchange based in Europe. It also marks the start of plans by the WEMIX Foundation to increase accessibility and convenience to WEMIX for over 450 million Spanish speakers worldwide.



Bit2Me has been present on the international scene since 2014, being one of the first platforms in the world to offer advanced financial services based on cryptocurrencies. The company has individual, professional, and corporate clients in more than 100 countries and recorded a trading volume of EUR 1.1 billion ($1.25 billion) in 2021. The range of services provided by Bit2Me incorporates over 20 solutions for buying, selling, and managing virtual currencies and euros in an easy and secure manner from a single place.

The first company registered with the Bank of Spain as a virtual currency service provider, Bit2Me is currently strategically positioning itself as the world's most secure, easy, and complete digital asset platform. Bit2Me is known for its excellence in security, customer service, and regulatory compliance including ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 22301 certifications. Furthermore, the company offers all of its users access to its security and transparency portal, demonstrating Bit2Me's commitment to protecting the assets and data of its clients.

Bit2Me recently closed a financing agreement with BBVA Spark, the high-growth, innovative companies' banking unit of Spain's largest financial institution, which benefits from the support of the European Union and the European Investment Fund under the InvestEU Fund program. The agreement adds to the last financing round closed in June 2023 which saw participation from leading global alternative investments manager, Investcorp and Telefónica Ventures, a strategic investment corporate venture vehicle owned by one of the largest telecommunications service providers in the world.

About Wemade

WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology, and is building through its WEMIX subsidiary, an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem. Based on the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, the WEMIX ecosystem features a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 protocols and services. /