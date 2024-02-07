Shockoe Attends Sports Marketing Upfront Ahead Of The Big Game In Vegas

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The digital experience team aims to continue to bring fan and player experiences to the biggest names in the sports world.

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Shockoe, a forward-looking digital experience shop, will join innovators from across the sports industry at Sports Marketing Upfronts @ Super Bowl LVIII to discuss the future of fan and player experiences. With the biggest names in sports at the Sports Marketing Upfronts, Shockoe's team will share its experience reshaping the way fans, athletes, and teams engage with the sports they love.

Shockoe Digital Experience Agency

For over a decade, Shockoe has been a pioneer in digital transformation, creating impactful solutions for both fans and athletes alike. Working with the largest sports and entertainment industry names, the team has created award-winning experiences that amplify fan engagement and connect the athletes back to the game they love. From apps and wearables to the latest emerging technology like generative AI and augmented reality, Shockoe's team has pushed the boundaries of what's possible in sports.

"Our team is excited to participate in an event focused on brands curating great stories and fan experiences for the industry," said Alex Otanez, CEO of Shockoe. "At Shockoe, we're continually exploring the boundaries of digital experiences and setting new standards for fan engagement and athlete interaction; we're not just developers or designers; we're innovators committed to reimagining what's possible in the world of sports.

Shockoe's commitment to innovation in the sports and entertainment industry is unwavering. By continuously exploring the boundaries of digital experiences, we are setting new standards for fan engagement and athlete interaction. The Sports Marketing Upfronts represent a pivotal moment for Shockoe to share our vision and expertise, solidifying our role as industry leaders. Our dedication to creating dynamic, immersive experiences positions us to lead the charge in the next wave of sport's digital transformation.

Learn more at:

##

About Shockoe

The best brands in sports and entertainment are born in a moment, but they're grown by experiences that amplify the impact of that moment. At Shockoe, we create experiences that connect your biggest believers directly to your brand, blending technology and design to extend the fan experience. Whether you're trying to build a loyal base or a legion of true believers, we know exactly what it takes to turn fans into superfans.

Contact Information:

Ashley Hyman

Marketing Director

[email protected]

877.696.7001

SOURCE: Shockoe

View the original press release on newswire.