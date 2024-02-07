The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation Launches With The Goal To 'Give Back And Give More' To Orlando Communities

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation (Charitable Foundation) is launching on February 12, 2024, and has the following primary areas of focus:

Education

Financial Health and Wellness

Generational Wealth Attainment

Community Investment Affordable Housing

"We define this new organization as a vehicle for providing funding dedicated to the betterment of the communities we serve in Orlando and beyond. The Foundation's actions embrace a commitment to betterment which we actualize. It takes one moment to help someone else. Each Foundation donation does this, and helps someone and/or a community. Donated proceeds are contributed back to the areas of focus highlighted," stated David Duncan, Charitable Foundation Vice Chair.

"Each day offers the opportunity to do more, go farther - to give back and give more. We hope this Foundation enables each day to be a little bit better than the one before it for an individual or community," added Duncan. The Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation is governed by a Board of Directors and has U.S. national scope.

The Board of Directors consists of:



Suzanne Weinstein, Chair

David Duncan, Vice Chair

Tom Dobbs, Treasurer Ann Beecham, Secretary

For more information regarding the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation, please visit orlandocreditunion/charitable-foundation . Join in membership, donate, and learn more about the Orlando Credit Union Charitable Foundation today. Help us "Give More and Give Back" with your donation today.

