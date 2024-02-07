Tribun Health Clinches Best In KLAS Award For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) PARIS, FRANCE and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / Tribun Health, a leading provider of digital pathology software, proudly announces its extraordinary win of the prestigious Best in KLAS award for Digital Pathology (Europe) for the third consecutive year in 2022, 2023, and 2024. This recognition underscores Tribun Health's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of computational pathology.



Best in KLAS logo 2022 2023 2024



The Best in KLAS awards, bestowed annually by KLAS Research, are highly regarded within the healthcare technology industry. These accolades recognize companies that consistently deliver outstanding solutions, earning high praise from healthcare professionals and organizations.

Tribun Health's Image Management System CaloPix® has proven to be a game-changer in the medical field, empowering pathologists with advanced tools for accurate diagnosis and streamlined workflows. The company's commitment to continuous improvement and client satisfaction has positioned them as an industry leader.

Co-founder and CEO of Tribun Health, Jean-Francois Pomerol , expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honoured to receive the Best in KLAS award for the third consecutive year. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our talented team and our ongoing commitment to providing solutions that positively impact patient care."

KLAS Research CEO, Adam Gale, praised Tribun Health's consistent commitment, saying, "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

Tribun Health remains at the forefront of digital pathology innovation, contributing significantly to the advancement of diagnostic capabilities and precision medicine. As they celebrate this remarkable achievement, the company looks ahead to further innovations and collaborations that will continue to shape the future of pathology.

About Tribun Health:

Tribun Health leads the way in digital pathology, providing award-winning solutions to healthcare providers worldwide. Dedicated to addressing the increasing demand among hospitals and laboratories transitioning from traditional analogue (glass slide) pathology to a comprehensive digital solution, Tribun Health emphasizes innovation and excellence. Our mission is to empower customers to enhance productivity, efficiency, and diagnostic precision in their practice.

Contact Information

Lorine Marcoux

Marketing Manager - Tribun Health

[email protected]

+33 1 89 20 38 53

SOURCE: Tribun Health

View the original press release on newswire.