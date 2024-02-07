Aginvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. Welcomes New Directors To The Board

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Derek Brodersen Appointed Chair of the Board; William Loucks to Continue as Director; Joseph Shaw and Brian D'Costa Join AGinvest Board

CHATHAM, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. proudly announces the appointment of three accomplished individuals to its Board of Directors, signaling a strategic enhancement to its leadership team. Effective immediately, Derek Brodersen assumes the role of Chair of the Board, succeeding William Loucks, who will continue to serve as a director. Joining the board alongside Brodersen are Brian D'Costa and Joseph Shaw, bringing diverse expertise to AGinvest's dynamic team.



Ontario Farmland

AGinvest Farmland Properties Canada Inc. is a prominent farmland investment manager in Canada.

Derek Brodersen is a seasoned leader in institutional investment management and corporate governance and brings a wealth of experience to AGinvest. As the newly appointed Chair, Brodersen will play a pivotal role in steering the company's strategic vision.

Brian D'Costa is known for his creative leadership in Canadian alternative investment strategies and asset management team building. D'Costa's addition to the board signifies a commitment to innovation and strategic financial management.

Joseph Shaw is a distinguished figure in the real estate and finance industry who specializes in institutional investment structuring and sales, ESG education, and investment governance. His expertise will contribute to AGinvest's strategic initiatives.

Kent Willmore, President and CEO, expressed his satisfaction with the new appointments, stating, "We are pleased to welcome Derek, Brian, and Joseph as new directors to the AGinvest Board at this time. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives and insight to help execute and guide our strategy at AGinvest."

Derek Brodersen, the newly appointed Chair, shared, "I am very pleased to join the AGinvest Board as Chair. With an enhanced and experienced board, AGinvest is well positioned to deliver on its strategy of providing strong returns for investors while offering solutions to farm families."

Kent Willmore concluded, "This strategic reshaping of AGinvest's Board positions the company for continued success and growth in the dynamic landscape of farmland investment."

About Derek Brodersen

Derek Brodersen, a seasoned corporate director and strategic advisor, boasts over 30 years of experience in institutional investment management. Formerly the Chief Investment Officer of the Alberta Teachers' Retirement Fund Board (ATRF), he successfully led a team overseeing $20 billion in pension assets across public and private markets. With a strong governance background, Brodersen chairs the Board Investment Committee at the University of Alberta, serves on the Investment Committee of the Municipal Pension Plan of British Columbia, and is a director of Quantum Advisors Private Limited in Mumbai, India.

About Brian D'Costa

In 2014, Brian D'Costa co-founded Algonquin Capital, an investment firm specializing in alternative fixed income. Engaging actively in the alternative industry, he has spoken at conferences, been featured on BNN, and served on the Advisory Panel of the Canadian Association of Alternative Strategies & Assets (CAASA). D'Costa's extensive experience includes being Global Head of Fixed Income and Rates for CIBC, overseeing the bank's global bond and rate trading business, and previously leading TD Securities' Global Vanilla Interest Rate Derivatives. His diverse background includes seven years in the Canadian Armed Forces, serving as a Captain in the Airborne Regiment, with a peacekeeping tour in Iraq.

About Joseph Shaw

Joseph Shaw is Senior Vice President, Strategy and Consulting at Colliers. With over 30 years of experience in real estate and finance, Shaw held the CIO role at both a private investment manager and a publicly traded REIT, and was Managing Partner, Head of Relationship Investing at one of Canada's largest real estate firms. Additionally, he teaches at the University of Toronto and Western University. He is actively involved with the CFA Institute and chairs the Independent Review Committee of a large Canadian mutual fund company. Shaw is a CFA Charterholder, completed his Master of Science at Johns Hopkins and his Master of Business Administration at the University of Windsor.

Contact Information

Kent Willmore

President and CEO

[email protected]

5193528413

SOURCE: AGinvest

View the original press release on newswire.