Exitcertified Offers Complimentary Course: 'Develop Generative AI Solutions With Azure Openai Services'

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Celebrate International Women's Month with Expert-Led Microsoft Training

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2024 / ExitCertified , a part of Axcel Instructor-Led Training, a leading provider of IT training solutions, proudly announces a unique opportunity for learners to explore the world of Generative AI. The upcoming course "Develop Generative AI Solutions with Azure OpenAI Services" will be offered for free on March 1st, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. This session is specially designed to celebrate International Women's Month, with a focus on empowering learners through expert-led training.

Dive into the transformative world of Generative AI as Eylem Uysal, a renowned female pioneer in GenAI, teaches you how to use Azure OpenAI, deploy LLMs, and build real-world Generative AI applications. Open to all, this class gives you the in-demand skills needed to thrive in this cutting-edge field.

Lauren Zund, Chief Operating Officer of Axcel Instructor-Led Training, remarks: "This course, led by a prominent female expert, is a clear demonstration of Axcel ILT's commitment to diversity in IT. Celebrating International Women's Month, we're not just teaching Generative AI - we're empowering women in technology and advocating for inclusive excellence in the industry."

Empowering Learners with Expert Instruction

This one-of-a-kind course is not just about learning the technical aspects of Generative AI; it's about celebrating the achievements of women in technology and encouraging diversity in the IT sector. By offering this course free of charge, ExitCertified underscores its commitment to accessible, high-quality education and its role in shaping the future of technology.

Course Details



Date and Time: March 1, 2024, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM ET

Registration Link: Develop Generative AI Solutions with Azure OpenAI Services Course Overview: This complimentary class will include lectures and demonstrations for AzureOpen AI Service and will not include hands-on lab exercises for students performed during class.

Register today!

About ExitCertified

ExitCertified, recognized for its 97% student satisfaction rating, has been a leading provider in IT training for over two decades. As an award-winning company, ExitCertified prides itself on offering a wide range of vendor-authorized and open-source training courses, ensuring learners receive the most comprehensive and up-to-date instruction available.

About Axcel ILT

As a Microsoft Partner, ExitCertified will also provide this offering with its sister Axcel's instructor-led training (ILT) organizations Web Age Solutions and Accelebrate .

Contact Information

Matthew George

[email protected]

SOURCE: ExitCertified

View the original press release on newswire.