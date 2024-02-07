Voting At Azerbaijani Embassy In China Is Over

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay Read more

The process of voting at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China is over, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Embassy in China.

It was noted that voting started at 08:00 am local time and ended at 7:00 pm at polling station No. 44 of Yasamal Second Election District No. 16 established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China.

"Our citizens who are on consular registration at the Embassy, the flight and cabin crew of the Azerbaijan Airlines JSC airplane travelling Baku-Beijing-Baku, as well as voters who were in Beijing on the election day for various reasons, also took part in the voting. Azerbaijani citizens showed special activity at the elections held in a festive mood," it was said in the report.

Voting in the presidential election began at 08:00 local time at the Azerbaijani Embassy in China.

It was noted that polling station No. 44 was established at the Embassy in Yasamal Second Election District No. 16.