Voting At Azerbaijani Embassy In China Is Over

The process of voting at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the
People's Republic of China is over, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Embassy in China.
It was noted that voting started at 08:00 am local time and
ended at 7:00 pm at polling station No. 44 of Yasamal Second
Election District No. 16 established at the Embassy of Azerbaijan
in the People's Republic of China.
"Our citizens who are on consular registration at the Embassy,
the flight and cabin crew of the Azerbaijan Airlines JSC airplane
travelling Baku-Beijing-Baku, as well as voters who were in Beijing
on the election day for various reasons, also took part in the
voting. Azerbaijani citizens showed special activity at the
elections held in a festive mood," it was said in the report.
