Russian Army Attacks Village In Kherson Region, One Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled the Kherson region, and a 56-year-old man was injured near the village of Molodizhne.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"A man was injured in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region," the report says.
It is noted that he was injured near the village of Molodizhne. The 56-year-old victim has an explosive injury, and injuries to his back, abdomen, and arm.
He is currently in the hospital.
As reported, in the morning, Russian troops shelled Tokarivka village in the Kherson region, injuring a 62-year-old man.
