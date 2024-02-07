Borrell: Ukraine To Receive 1.155M Shells From EU By End Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union expects to provide Ukraine with 1,155,000 artillery shells by the end of the year due to the increased capacity of the defense industry of its member states.

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell during a joint briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, a Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"The EU defense industry is increasing its capacity. It has increased by 40% since the beginning of the year. I can be sure that by the end of the year, the total amount of ammunition delivered as donations will be about 1.155 million," Borrell said.

Addressing Prime Minister Shmyhal, the head of European diplomacy said that Ukraine should continue the reform process on its way to the EU despite the war.

As reported, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said that at an informal meeting on January 31, the EU defense ministers agreed to fulfill their promise to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells by the end of this year.

Pevkur clarified that by the end of March, Ukraine will receive more than 500,000 artillery shells, and by the end of 2024 - more than 1.1 million.