Packetfabric Names Data Infrastructure Industry Leader Eric Troyer Chief Strategy Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Troyer has defined and driven go-to-market strategies for interconnection, mobility,

and Network as a Service offerings at the publicly traded companies Microsoft, Equinix, and Megaport.



CULVER CITY, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PacketFabric , a leading Network as a Service (NaaS) innovator and a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company, today announced Eric Troyer has been appointed as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. Most recently, Troyer was Chief Marketing Officer at Megaport, also a Network as a Service provider, where he was integral to the company's growth and steady global expansion from 2015 to 2023. He has also held leadership positions at Fortune 1000 giants Microsoft and Equinix.

"Eric will be essential to the Executive team as we redefine the company's growth strategy," said Vincent English, Chief Executive Officer at PacketFabric. "I've worked closely with him for years, and I've seen up close what a big impact he makes on a company. His background as a respected thought leader in our industry and his proven experience as a business leader are what this company needs as we accelerate growth."

Troyer began his career as a network engineer and played a key business development role in shaping the network topology of the internet. He then went on to drive the product roadmap for interconnection and peering services at Equinix for nearly a decade before leading interconnection strategy at Microsoft. During his nearly eight-year tenure at Megaport, the company grew from $2 million AUD to nearly $170 million AUD in annual recurring revenue, and expanded from 54 enabled locations mostly in Asia-Pacific and Australia to more than 800 points of presence in 25 countries.

"PacketFabric was built for massive scale and end-to-end automation," Troyer said. "I'm looking forward to helping PacketFabric unlock its full potential to become the world's leading global Network as a Service platform. With growing demand for high performance compute, cybersecurity, and network virtualization, the need for an intelligent, scalable platform to connect and instantiate these emerging services is crucial to driving adoption and innovation in IT. PacketFabric is changing the way cloud and network services are consumed. Taking this company to its next stage of growth is an exciting opportunity."

About PacketFabric, Inc.

PacketFabric is a global Network as a Service provider that delivers unparalleled network connectivity to empower users and businesses. PacketFabric enables dynamic, real-time connectivity services between major carrier-neutral colocation facilities at terabit-scale. It delivers on-demand cloud access, internet, and point-to-point connectivity through its self-service platform, enabling faster provisioning of network services. For more information, please visit .

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit .

