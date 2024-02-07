(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed H.E. Harriet Mathews, Director General for Africa and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), to the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, on February 6, 2024.

The primary objective of the meeting was to enhance the partnership between FCDO and ECOWAS in the field of development cooperation. President Touray and H.E. Harriet Mathews, Director General for Africa and the Americas at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), had a productive meeting, exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in West Africa's development initiatives. Emphasis was placed on nurturing connections and collaboration on concrete initiatives throughout the region.

H.E. Harriet Mathews, FCDO Director General for Africa and the Americas, engaged in constructive dialogue with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, emphasizing interest in Sahel's preparedness and West Africa's transitions. Stressing coordinated efforts for critical concerns, H.E. Mathews highlighted Touray's leadership importance, especially in Niger and Sierra Leone. She explored counterterrorism and cooperation, showing commitment to mutual understanding amid complex geopolitical dynamics.

In response, President Omar Alieu Touray expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue and emphasized the fundamental importance of partnership and consultation in navigating complex regional issues. Providing insights into recent developments, President Touray briefed on the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from ECOWAS, illustrating the profound implications of this decision in those countries and across the region.

President Touray's remarks underscored the ECOWAS Commission's steadfast commitment to pursuing dialogue and diplomacy as primary tools for addressing regional challenges. Emphasizing the imperative of dialogue over confrontation, President Touray reiterated ECOWAS's unwavering dedication to upholding democratic governance and the rule of law, even amidst challenging circumstances. Through constructive engagement and mutual respect, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering regional stability and prosperity.

