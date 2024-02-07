(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at its Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.
The Council will be discussing current security and political issues in the Region.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
MENAFN07022024002747001784ID1107822285
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.