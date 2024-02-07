(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold an Extraordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level on Thursday, February 8, 2024, at its Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Council will be discussing current security and political issues in the Region.

