Kuwait Amir Sends Condolence To Namibia Pres. On Demise Of Former Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable Wednesday to Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, expressing his sincere condolences on the passing of the former President of Namibia Hage Geingob. His Highness the Amir also congratulated Mbumba on his swearing-in as President of Namibia, wishing him success and good health, and further development of Kuwait-Namibia relations. (end) lr

