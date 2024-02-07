Kuwait Deputy Amir Sends Condolence To Namibia Pres. On Passing Of Former Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah sent a cable Wednesday to Namibian President Nangolo Mbumba, expressing his sincere condolences on the passing of former President of Namibia Hage Geingob, while congratulating Mbumba on his swearing-in as President of Namibia. (pickup previous) lr

