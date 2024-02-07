               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bahrain Condemns Terrorist Attack In Somalian Capital


2/7/2024 8:05:00 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Feb 7 (KUNA) -- Bahrain condemned on Wednesday the "terrorist attack" on a local market in Mogadishu, capital of Somalia, which resulted in the killing and injury of innocent people and material damage to many shops.
The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a press statement, wished all those injured a swift recovery and expressed its deepest sympathies and compassion to the relatives of the victims, the government, and the Somali people.
It affirmed Bahrain's support for Somalia in its "war against terrorism" and endeavors to attain stability and security.
Some 10 people were killed and 15 others injured in an explosion at a popular local market in Mogadishu, Somalia, according to news reports. (end)
