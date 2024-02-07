(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sikka Art and Design Festival Adorns Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood with Artistic Masterpieces







Dubai, UAE, 7 February 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the preparations for the 12th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival, under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Member of the Dubai Council. The festival will take place from 23 February to 3 March 2024, featuring the participation of over 500 local, regional and global creatives and artists.

The festival aims to provide an innovative platform that brings together various art forms, celebrating established and emerging creative artists from the UAE and the GCC, in line with Dubai's cultural vision to cement the emirate's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

This year's edition will be held at the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood and will present a rich programme featuring over 100 artworks showcasing the diverse skills of Emirati, GCC, and UAE-based artists. These works will be distributed across 13 houses, each offering unique art forms, including indoor installations, digital art, sculptures, interactive spaces, and more. Inspired by the festival's theme 'New Creativity, Same Path', highlight houses include the 'Digital Khaleeji House', 'Kebarona X Archiving the Now', 'Culinary House,' and the 'Urban House' by The workshop DXB, among others. This variety highlights the health of the local art scene, providing a platform for different artistic expressions.

Visitors to the festival will also be able to see eight murals and over ten outdoor art installations spread across Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, aligning with Dubai Culture's 'Dubai Public Art' strategy. The festival will also offer over 200 diverse workshops and more than 15 talks and panel discussions featuring prominent contributors to the art scene.

Over ten days, the festival will offer an eclectic range of musical performances and entertaining activities involving 70+ musicians. In collaboration with various arts-focused institutions and centres in the country, Dubai Culture has dedicated a section entitled 'Little Sikka' for children, offering innovative workshops designed specifically for children to develop and showcase their skills and creativity.

Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE's largest heritage museum, will open its doors to festival visitors, allowing them to explore Dubai's history, culture, and rich heritage through interactive displays, artefacts, films, and vintage photographs. Fifteen diverse pavilions will take part in the festival, including the Children's Pavilion, Dubai Creek: Birth of a City, Traditional Crafts, Beauty and Adornment, Perfume House, Traditional Healthcare, Poetry House, Al Maktoum Residence, Traditional Jewelry, People and Faith, Emerging City, Life on Land, Culture of the Sea, Traditional Food, and Saruq Al-Hadid Archaeological Museum.

Throughout the festival, visitors will be able to enjoy over 35 homegrown F&B concepts offered by Dubai Culture in collaboration with various local brands. The Authority will also provide space for creative entrepreneurs to sell wide-ranging products inspired by local art and heritage, reflecting the vibrancy of the artistic sector in Dubai.

