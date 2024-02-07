Curaleaf's Select Brand Expands Portfolio With Launch Of Select Stiq

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Arizona will be the first state to access Select Stiq, followed by Nevada and Utah later this Spring. Select Stiq will be celebrated as a part of Select's brand activation during the golf-themed Vendor Village happening at Curaleaf Scottsdale, just 100 yards from The WM Phoenix Open at the Tournament Players Club. From Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11, attendees will enjoy swag, music, Country Club Adjacent comedians, food, a rest area, coupons and opportunities to win valuable prizes, including a trip for four to Pebble Beach. Event hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. MST Wednesday to Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MST Sunday.

To learn more about Select's product portfolio, state-by-state product availability, or to find a dispensary that carries Select near you, please visit .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF ) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. In the United States, our brands are sold in 17 states with operations encompassing 147 dispensaries and employing more than 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit .

