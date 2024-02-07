Policy Pathways Offers Youth Early Insights To Public Service Careers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Policy Pathways kick-started 2024 celebrating the life of Virginia's 66th Governor, L. Douglas Wilder, at the National Ovation Gala on January 20th in Washington, DC. Policy Pathways is a partner of the VCU L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs and will continue this collaboration in 2024. Our Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service for individuals ages 15 – 25 will be hosted by the Wilder School and runs June 23 – July 6, 2024. Early exposure to public policy and international affairs helps prepare young people for college and inspires them to visualize themselves in public service careers. The Summer Academy will offer on-campus in-person and online remote-access options.

Pathways to LIFE Abroad International Education and Global Careers Fair held Saturday, May 20, 2023: Courtney Bauman from World Learning/School of International Training (SIT) speaks with Fair attendees. The Fair was sponsored by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, Richmond Public Schools (RPS); the Commonwealth Virginia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; City of Richmond Mayor's Youth Academy; Virginia Union University; and Policy Pathways, Inc.

Additionally, Policy Pathways will hold its Pathways to LIFE Abroad International Education and Global Careers Fair on Saturday, April 13, 2024, from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The Wilder School and Policy Pathways will co-sponsor the Fair with Richmond Public Schools; Virginia Union University; the Commonwealth Virginia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and the Richmond Mayor's Youth Academy. The Fair offers opportunities to learn about study abroad, international education, and global careers. There will be panel discussions, exhibit booths, and prizes for student presentations. The Pathways to LIFE Abroad Fair will provide the first step for youth and young adults to pursue their dreams of living and studying abroad.

Another contributor to the fair is the new Policy Pathways program in partnership with Richmond Public Schools, PoliTrek, a student-led program that will foster diversity as well as broadening horizons and exposure to global opportunities.

Lastly, Policy Pathways is proud to launch its first ever podcast: The Policy Files. Its mission is to unravel the mysteries of politics with a dash of fun and a splash of intrigue. It aims to make politics and policy enjoyable, leaving people informed, entertained, and ready to conquer the political maze. The "Politics of Pop-culture" segment creates a safe and fun space for young people to express their opinions and ideas in all things politics and pop-culture.

Policy Pathways continues to be a pioneer in youth-focused policy programming and opportunities. Stay tuned for what's to come in 2024!

