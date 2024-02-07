Alpha Omega Appoints New Board Advisor, Marybeth Wootton Bringing Expertise In Business Growth And Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Alpha Omega ,

a leading IT solutions company, proudly announces the appointment of Marybeth Wootton

as a new Board Advisor. Marybeth brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished CEO, board member and entrepreneur, with a proven track record in delivering business growth and success.

Marybeth Wootton, Board of Advisors, Alpha Omega

Marybeth has a distinguished history of successfully delivering business growth by selling large, cross-functional, and global programs to both commercial and government sector clients. Her strategic vision and leadership have consistently positioned organizations for success in dynamic markets.

Marybeth brings over 30 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, serving in roles at PWC, IBM, BAE Systems as well as serving as CEO at Berico Technologies and ultimately leading to its sale to Novetta, a Caryle Group company. Since then, she has served and continues to serve on several boards accelerating growth and expanding markets.

"Alpha Omega is fortunate to have a Board of Advisors made up of highly capable, committed individuals with diverse backgrounds and perspectives," said Gautam Ijoor, President and CEO of Alpha Omega. "We have an exceptional blend of skills and expertise on our board and are absolutely honored to welcome Marybeth and her bold and thoughtful leadership."

She holds an MBA from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania and a BS in Economics from Harvard.

ABOUT ALPHA OMEGA:

Alpha Omega's mission is to support federal agencies with tailored digital modernization, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions for US national security and global leadership. Alpha Omega is committed to service excellence and continuous process improvement as demonstrated by our Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level-5 (ML-5) for Development and Services, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. It is our commitment to customers to not only deliver quality products, but to also be a strategic advisor and thought leader with our Agency partners. For more information, please visit .

