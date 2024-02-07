Noble Gas Market In The Electronics Segment Is Expected To Manifest The Fastest CAGR Of 6.7% From 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Noble Gas Market Growth

Noble Gas Market Size to Reach $14.0 Billion by 2030, the construction segment contributed to the highest market share.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the new report published by Allied Market Research, the global noble gas market size generated $8.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $14.0 billion by 2030, with an expected CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players. Surge in demand for noble gas in the healthcare and medicinal industry and rise in usage of noble gas in sectors such as electronics, construction, aerospace, and others propel the growth of the global noble gas market. On the other hand, high price and rapid invention in technologies limit the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand from the developing markets and rapid innovations for energy-efficient solutions create lucrative market opportunities in the future.

Based on product, the helium segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the Radon segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end-use, the construction segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the electronics segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021-2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total share, and is projected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global noble gas market analyzed in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Air Liquide, Airgas Inc., BASF SE, Gulf Cryo, American Gas, Linde, Royal Dutch Sell PLC, Praxiar Technology, and Ra Gas Company Limited.

