               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

NDA Will Prove Majority In Bihar Assembly: Upendra Kushwaha


2/7/2024 8:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 7 (IANS) RLJD President Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday claimed that the NDA will prove the majority in the house on February 12.

“Those who are talking about Khela in Bihar do not know that many MLAs of Mahagathbandhan are in touch with us. The NDA government has a complete majority in the house and we will prove it. There is no need to worry about it,” Kushwaha said.

He claimed that many MLAs of RJD and Congress are in touch with the NDA leaders.

“They are making statements before the floor test only to create confusion. We will easily win the floor test,” Kushwaha said.

--IANS

ajk/dan

MENAFN07022024000231011071ID1107822239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search