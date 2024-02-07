Embr Labs Announces Study Results Revealing Improvement In Sleep In Among Men And Women

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Embr Labs , Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading temperature wearable, today announced pivotal sleep study results showing that subjects who wore the Embr Wave demonstrated a significant improvement in several measures of sleep quality including perceived sleepiness, sleep quality, reduced nocturnal resting heart rate, and increased sleep efficiency. Subjects also showed improved performance in morning cognitive abilities.

"The Wave plays a valuable and critical role in improving not just overall sleep quality but sleep physiology itself"

A first of its kind study, Embr labs collaborated with leading human performance researchers at the Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to examine the impact of the Embr Wave thermal wearable on sleep quality in men and women. Because the Embr Wave's temperature sensations work in harmony with the human body, the technology is able to provide improved sleep naturally, without drugs or side effects.

"This is a groundbreaking study," said Dr. Pam Peeke, study co-author and Senior Clinical Investigator for Embr Labs, "revealing that thermal sleep technologies like the Wave play a valuable and critical role in improving not just overall sleep quality but sleep physiology itself, to enhance people's quality of life."

"We've already demonstrated the Embr Wave's ability to help women in midlife with impaired sleep," said Matt Smith, PhD, CTO of Embr Labs, "but this study provides evidence that the Embr thermal device is also effective for a wide population of men and women - supporting the real-life experience of our customers who have come to us seeking safe, non-invasive solutions."

recognition by the National Sleep Foundation as a SleepTech Award winner and the Embr Labs brand being named to the Foremost 50 list of breakthrough consumer brands.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through the use of temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

