Global Corrugated Bulk Bin Market To Expand At A 5.1% CAGR From 2024 To 2034, Reaching A Valuation Of US$ 23.6 Billion | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The corrugated bulk bin market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 14.3 billion in 2024 . The industry is projected to be worth US$ 23.6 billion by 2034 , expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2024 and 2034. The market is experiencing notable growth, propelled by its versatility in delivering cost-effective and sustainable solutions for bulk packaging.



Crafted from corrugated materials, these bins showcase exceptional durability and strength, making them well-suited for transporting and storing substantial goods. Industries, including agriculture, retail, and manufacturing, increasingly adopt corrugated bulk bins due to their lightweight design, easy assembly, and recyclable nature. One of the driving forces behind the expansion of the market is the heightened emphasis on environmentally friendly packaging options. As global environmental awareness among consumers continues to rise, businesses are adapting by incorporating eco-friendly alternatives into their product offerings.

Corrugated bulk bins align with this trend, providing a sustainable packaging solution that resonates with eco-conscious consumers. Efficiency in supply chain logistics is another key factor fueling the market's growth. The lightweight and easy-to-assemble nature of corrugated bulk bins streamlines logistics processes, contributing to cost savings and improved operational efficiency. Businesses in various sectors recognize the benefits of optimizing shipping processes and reducing waste, further driving the adoption of corrugated bulk bins.

The market trajectory is poised for continued advancement, focusing on meeting the demands of sectors that require reliable and eco-conscious bulk packaging solutions. Corrugated bulk bins play a pivotal role in addressing the dual challenge of sustainability and efficiency, making them integral to modern supply chain practices.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



Based on type, the hinged type is projected to expand at 4.9% CAGR by 2034.

China is estimated to register at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2034.

South Korea experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2034. Based on load capacity, more than 1500 kg is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5% by 2034.

“The escalating global emphasis on environmental sustainability is a significant driver for the corrugated bulk bin market,” comments a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The corrugated bulk bin market is witnessing substantial growth driven by its cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions. These bins, made from durable corrugated materials, have widespread adoption in agriculture, retail, and manufacturing industries. Their lightweight design, ease of assembly, and recyclability contribute to their appeal.

With a focus on environmentally friendly packaging and its efficiency to supply chain logistics, the market is poised for continued advancement in various sectors seeking reliable and eco-conscious bulk packaging solutions.

Some key market developments are:



In July 2021, Cascades Inc. unveiled a new range of corrugated bulk bins crafted from recycled plastic, offering heightened strength and durability compared to conventional cardboard bins. In June 2022, Smurfit Kappa, a prominent European corrugated packaging company, revealed its initiative to construct a new facility in Morocco. This strategic move aims to enhance service to the existing regional client base, with an investment totaling around US$ 37.37 million and the potential to create over 300 associated jobs.

Key Companies Profiled



WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited

Mondi Group

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Company

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Sonoco Products Company

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited

Georgia-Pacific LLC Packaging Corporation of America



More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global corrugated bulk bin market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034

To understand corrugated bulk bin market opportunities are segmented based on Load Capacity (More Than 1500 Kg, 1000 -1500 Kg, Below 1000 Kg), Type (Hinged, Pallet Packs, Others), Format (Triple Wall, Double Wall, Single Wall, Others), and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

Key Segments of Corrugated Bulk Bin Industry Survey

By Load Capacity:



More Than 1500 Kg

1000 -1500 Kg Below 1000 Kg



By Type:



Hinged

Pallet Packs Others



By Format:



Triple Wall

Double Wall

Single Wall Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia Middle East and Africa



