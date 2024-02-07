Sensei Biotherapeutics To Present At Upcoming Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that Company management will present at the following conferences in February 2024:



Oppenheimer's 34 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Virtual

10 th Annual Immuno-Oncology 360 Conference (IO360)

Thursday, February 29, 2024, at 11:10 a.m. ET

Brooklyn, NY

A webcast of Sensei's presentation at Oppenheimer will be available in the Investors section of the Sensei website. A replay of the webcast will be on the website for approximately 90 days following the event. Registration for the webcast is available here.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAbTM (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Sensei's lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4); SNS-103, a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39; and SNS-201, a conditionally active VISTAxCD28 bispecific antibody consisting of a CD28 agonist arm and a pH-sensitive anti-VISTA arm. For more information, please visit , and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn .

