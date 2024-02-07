Final Terms For Bonds To Be Listed 9Th February 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 7th February 2024
Announcement no. 13/2024
Final terms for bonds to be listed 9 th February 2024
On 9th February 2024, Jyske Realkredit A/S will be listing a new Covered Bond (SDO). Final terms for the bond are attached to this announcement.
The full prospectus for the Bond consist of the attached final terms and the previously disclosed”Base Prospectus for the issue of Covered Bonds (SDO), Mortgage bonds (“RO”) and Mortgage Bonds (RO) and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act (Section 15 Bonds).”, dated June 29th, 2023.
Jyske Realkredit's base prospectus is available on Jyske Realkredit's home page jyskerealkredit
Yours sincerely,
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.
Attachment
DK0009414419 - Final terms series 4 E30 2056
