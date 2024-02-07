Indian musicians make resounding impact at 66th Grammy Awards

(MENAFN) In a remarkable achievement, Indian musicians made a resounding impact at the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, securing three prestigious awards.



The accolades were met with effusive praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the artists' "phenomenal success" and envisioned their triumph inspiring a new generation of musicians to "dream big."



The Indian fusion band Shakti claimed the Grammy for 'Best Global Music Album' for their latest recording, titled 'This Moment.' Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, a member of Shakti, emerged as a standout winner, clinching three trophies during the star-studded ceremony.



Renowned percussionist and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia also made a notable mark, receiving two awards. Other Indian winners included singer Shankar Mahadevan, kanjira drummer V Selvaganesh, and violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan.



Prime Minister Modi, speaking on the achievements of the Indian musicians, expressed admiration for their "exceptional talent and dedication" that resonated on a global scale. He emphasized that these accomplishments stand as a testament to the artists' ongoing hard work and are poised to inspire the upcoming generation to pursue excellence in the realm of music.



Notably, Prime Minister Modi himself had a connection to this year's Grammy Awards as he was nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category. The nominated song, 'Abundance in Millets,' by Indian-American duo Falguni Shah and Gaurav Shah, featured Modi's voice. Although the award ultimately went to 'Pashto,' a track featuring Zakir Hussain and Rakesh Chaurasia, among other artists.



Ricky Kej, a three-time Grammy winner and Indian music composer based in Bengaluru, who secured his third Grammy last year for the album 'Divine Tides,' referred to 2024 as the "year of India at the Grammys." The collective success of Indian musicians at the prestigious awards ceremony highlights the global recognition of India's rich musical heritage and its contemporary contributions to the world of music.



MENAFN07022024000045015687ID1107822181