Modi administration increases spending budget before Indian election

(MENAFN) The Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has presented the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, signaling a continued commitment to key economic policies aimed at propelling India into a developed nation by 2047. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the budget, marking the sixth such presentation during Modi's second term and setting the stage for the upcoming general elections in May.



In her address to the parliament, Sitharaman highlighted the positive transformation witnessed in India's economy over the past decade. She emphasized the government's success in overcoming challenges predating Modi's ascent to power in 2014. The finance minister outlined the ambitious goal of narrowing the budget deficit to 5.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25, while also revising the deficit projection for the current fiscal year downward to 5.8 percent.



This announcement follows the Reserve Bank's recent upward revision of the GDP growth projection for the current fiscal year to 7 percent, reflecting the government's optimism about economic prospects. The interim budget serves as a precursor to the comprehensive budget, which will be unveiled in July post the general elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Modi is anticipated to secure a significant victory.



In a video message following the budget presentation, Prime Minister Modi characterized the interim budget as a "reflection of the aspirations of a young India." He underscored the historic significance of raising capital expenditure to 11.1 trillion rupees (USD134 billion) for the upcoming fiscal year, emphasizing prudent deficit management. Although this amount represents an 11 percent increase from the previous year, it falls short of the substantial annual increments observed since 2019.



As the Modi government ramps up spending ahead of the elections, the interim budget sets the tone for economic priorities and reinforces the administration's commitment to transformative policies. The proposed fiscal measures aim to navigate the country toward sustained growth and development, providing a glimpse into the government's vision for India's economic trajectory.



