Saudi Arabia signs agreement with Pakistan to enhance cooperation in SME sector

(MENAFN) A new agreement between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is poised to enhance collaboration between small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in both countries. The Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of Saudi Arabia, known as Monsha’at, has strengthened this partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with its Pakistani counterpart during the second Public Investment Fund Private Sector Forum.



The primary objective of this agreement is to promote economic, commercial, and investment cooperation within the SME sector, as outlined in an official statement. This initiative aligns with Monsha’at's overarching goal to foster high levels of cooperation across various sectors, thereby supporting entrepreneurship and SME owners in achieving the objectives outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.



The newly established agreement entails the exchange of knowledge and experience between Monsha’at and the Pakistani Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority. The focus will be on supporting institutional infrastructure and facilitating the development of SMEs in both nations. Furthermore, the agreement includes provisions for reciprocal work visits, aimed at strengthening trade relations between SMEs in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. Through such collaborative efforts, both countries aim to foster innovation, growth, and sustainability within their respective SME ecosystems.

