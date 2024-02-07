Annual customer inflation for OECD climbs to 6 percent in December

(MENAFN) According to data released on Wednesday, annual consumer inflation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area climbed to 6 percent in December, marking a rebound after three consecutive months of declines. The figure represented an increase from the previous month's over two-year low of 5.8 percent in November, as reported by the Paris-based organization.



Inflationary pressures varied across the OECD region, with 14 countries experiencing an uptick in inflation, while 21 countries observed a moderation in inflation, and the remaining 3 countries reported stable inflation levels. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy components, remained relatively steady in the OECD area at 6.7 percent in December.



While the pace of food inflation decelerated compared to recent months, registering at 6.7 percent in December, energy inflation continued to decline for the eighth consecutive month. In the Group of Seven (G-7) countries, annual inflation remained largely stable at 3.2 percent in December, while it rose to 6.5 percent in the Group of Twenty (G-20) nations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices in the OECD region increased by 0.2 percent in December, following a 0.1 percent rise in November. In 2023, OECD inflation averaged 6.9 percent, down from 9.5 percent in 2022, primarily driven by energy deflation, which averaged minus 0.9 percent annually in 2023 compared to 29.6 percent in 2022. However, core inflation was higher than the previous year, reaching 7.0 percent in 2023 compared to 6.7 percent in 2022, marking its highest annual average rate since 1990.

