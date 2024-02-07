US credit card debt reaches a record-high level

(MENAFN) In the US, households faced heightened financial strain due to inflation and rising interest rates, resulting in a record-high level of credit card debt held by consumers at the end of 2023.



According to the Household Debt and Credit Report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, household debt in the US increased by 1.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the preceding quarter, reaching USD17.5 trillion.



Although housing loans comprised the largest portion of household debt, the spotlight was on credit card debt, which surged by approximately 5 percent (USD50 million) compared to the previous quarter and by around 15 percent (USD143 million) year-on-year, reaching a historic high of USD1.1 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2023.



The rising default rates on credit cards and auto financing further underscored the increased financial strain experienced by households, particularly among young and low-income demographics, as noted by Wilbert van der Klaauw, an economic research adviser at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.



“Consumer spending has been strong, thanks in large part to a robust job market and all of the pent-up demand coming out of the pandemic,” Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at a financial service firm based in the United States called Bankrate, shared with a Turkish news agency.



According to Rossman, credit card debt has surged by more than 46 percent since the start of 2021, with high interest rates and inflation are “the biggest factors that have pushed credit card balances higher over the past few years.”

