Secunderabad Railway Station To Be Upgraded On Par With Airport

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Feb 7 (IANS) Secunderabad Railway Station will be completely transformed on par with the airport once the ongoing upgradation works are completed, said Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy.

Modernisation of the railway station, taken up at a cost of Rs 700 crore, is targeted to be completed by the end of 2025. The re-developed station will have modern architecture and world-class passenger amenities.

Kishan Reddy, who is a member of Parliament from Secunderabad, on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the work along with South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain and other senior railway officials.

The union minister visited the construction site on both sides of the station building and obtained a first-hand update about the progress of the developmental works.

He recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for major upgradation of Secunderabad station on April 8, 2023 and within a short period of time almost 20-25 per cent of the works have been completed.

He told media persons that the redeveloped station will have 26 lifts, 32 escalators and 2 travelators.

To facilitate the passengers, multi-modal connectivity is being provided to east and west metro stations as well as bus stations, he stated.

The station will have spacious roof plaza, cafeterias, recreational facilities, retail shops mainly promoting vocal for local products, etc.

He also appreciated the team SCR for their efforts and commitment towards carrying out the works at a fast pace so as to complete the project by targeted date.

Kishan Reddy stated that various other Rail developmental projects in Telangana are also progressing at a fast pace. Cherlapalli Railway terminal works are progressing rapidly and are nearing completion.

As part of the station redevelopment project, Nampally, Kacheguda, Lingampalli and Begumpet stations are also being upgraded in the twin city region.

Arun Kumar Jain briefed the media on progress of work and salient features of the Secunderabad station major upgradation project. He said the station building will be iconic.

It will be well designed, with a horizon of 40-60 years.

It will have a spacious double level Roof Plaza/Concourse with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, recreational facilities connecting both side buildings and all platforms.

--IANS

ms/pgh