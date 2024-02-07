It’S Going To Be A Historic Protest In Delhi: Pinarayi Vijayan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 7 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the state is set to stage a historic protest in the national capital on Thursday.

As per sources, Vijayan along with his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and MPs of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) will stage a dharna at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Thursday to protest against the Centre's 'economic discrimination' against the southern state.

“Ministers, legislators and parliamentarians from the state will actively take part in the protest. We have to resort to such an unprecedented struggle, as it is essential for Kerala's survival and advancement,” Vijayan told mediapersons in the national capital.

“This agitation is intended to safeguard the constitutional rights of all states, not just Kerala. The aim of this struggle is not to triumph over anyone, but to secure what we rightfully deserve instead of surrendering. We believe that the entire country will stand with Kerala in support of this protest,” said Vijayan.

“Cooperative federalism is our nation's expressed ideal, yet some recent measures by the Union government have cast a shadow on this principle. The BJP governs independently or in coalition with other parties in 17 states.

"The Central government appears to solely favour these 17 states, while neglecting those not aligned with the NDA. This disparate treatment displays favouritism towards specific states while imposing punitive measures on others, prompting us to rise in symbolic defence,” added Vijayan.

Apart from issues like 'sidelining' Kerala in the financial sector and when it comes to Centrally-sponsored schemes, Vijayan said another important point that is being raised is with regard to Governors.

“We are seeing how Governors should not function. They are sidelining the state legislatures. The (Kerala) Governor (Arif Mohammed Khan), who has turned the state into a stage for his theatrics, withholds bills approved by the Assembly and misuses his chancellorship to disrupt the functioning of universities.

"These actions pose a direct challenge to constitutional values. These actions are necessitating legal actions and people's protests to safeguard federalism and democracy. Indian constitutional values have never before encountered such serious challenges except during Emergency,” Vijayan said.

He also said that a strong Centre alongside empowered states is crucial for upholding India's unity and integrity.

“Kerala's gathering in Delhi marks a significant stride towards this overarching objective. In this regard, we earnestly seek the wholehearted support of all the advocates of democracy,” said Vijayan.

