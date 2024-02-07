J&K L-G Lays Foundation Stone Of Synthetic Football Turf In Jammu

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Feb 7 (IANS) J&K L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of Synthetic Football Turf at Jagti Camp, Nagrota in Jammu.

The Synthetic Football Turf to be developed at a cost of Rs 5.75 crore, will include G+1 pavilion with a covered area having seating capacity of about 600 spectators, change rooms and other amenities.

“I dedicate this vital sports project at Jagti to the youth of this community,” L-G said.

He the government is fully committed to the welfare of Kashmiri migrant families which is also reflected in the interim budget of Jammu Kashmir.

He said the representation of Kashmiri Pandit Community in J&K's Legislative Assembly is a major step towards the empowerment of the community.

He said the State-of-the-Art sports facility will be also developed as per FIFA standards.

