Ionis To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2023 Financial Results Webcast

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS ) announced today that it will host a live webcast on Wednesday, February 21st at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results.

The live webcast may be accessed at . A replay will be available for a limited time at the same address.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For three decades, Ionis has invented medicines that bring better futures to people with serious diseases. Ionis currently has five marketed medicines and a leading pipeline in neurology, cardiology, and other areas of high patient need. As the pioneer in RNA-targeted medicines, Ionis continues to drive innovation in RNA therapies in addition to advancing new approaches in gene editing.

A deep understanding of disease biology and industry-leading technology propels our work, coupled with a passion and urgency to deliver life-changing advances for patients.



To learn more about Ionis, visit and follow us on X (Twitter) and LinkedIn.

