Figures in brackets, unless otherwise stated, refer to the comparison period,

i.e., the same period of the previous year.

October–December 2023: Net sales remained at the previous year's level, Comparable EBITA decreased



Orders received decreased 17 percent to

EUR 1,155 million (EUR 1,385 million).

Orders received remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Orders received increased in South America, remained at the previous year's level in EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), and decreased in China, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Net sales remained at the previous year's level and amounted to

EUR 1,499 million (EUR 1,540 million).

Net sales remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable EBITA) decreased 7 percent to EUR

183 million (EUR 196 million).

Comparable EBITA remained at the previous year's level in the Automation and Services segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable

EBITA margin was 12.2 percent (12.7%).

Earnings per share (EPS) were

EUR 0.56 (EUR 0.66). Adjusted EPS was EUR 0.65 (EUR 0.80).

Items affecting comparability amounted to

EUR -10 million (EUR -6 million). Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled

EUR 123 million (EUR -13 million).

January–December 2023: Net sales, Comparable EBITA and Comparable EBITA margin increased



Orders received remained at the previous year's level and amounted to

EUR 4,955 million (EUR 5,194 million).

Orders received increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Orders received increased in South America, remained at the previous year's level in North America and decreased in EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.

Net sales increased 9 percent to

EUR 5,532 million (EUR 5,074 million).

Net sales increased in the Automation and Services segments and remained at the previous year's level in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (Comparable

EBITA) increased 16 percent to EUR

619 million (EUR 533 million).

Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

Comparable

EBITA margin was 11.2 percent (10.5%).

EPS was

EUR 1.94 (EUR 1.92). Adjusted EPS was EUR 2.28 (EUR 2.37).

Items affecting comparability amounted to

EUR -14 million (EUR 17 million). Cash flow provided by operating activities totaled

EUR 352 million (EUR 36 million).

Dividend proposal

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting, which is planned to be held on March 21, 2024, a dividend of EUR 1.35 per share for 2023. The proposed dividend equals 70 percent of the net result and it would be paid in two installments.



Guidance for 2024

Valmet estimates that net sales in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level in comparison with 2023 (EUR 5,532 million) and Comparable EBITA in 2024 will remain at the previous year's level or increase in comparison with 2023 (EUR 619 million).

Short-term market outlook

Valmet reiterates the good/satisfactory short-term market outlook for services (capacity utilization good, customer activity satisfactory), the good short-term market outlook for flow control, automation systems and energy, and the satisfactory short-term market outlook for pulp, board and paper, and tissue.

The short-term market outlook is given for the next six months from the end of the reported period. It is based on customer activity (50%) and Valmet's capacity utilization (50%), and the scale is 'weak–satisfactory–good'.

President and CEO Pasi Laine: Net sales and Comparable EBITA increased in 2023

"Valmet's orders received amounted close to EUR 5.0 billion in 2023. Orders received increased in the Automation segment, remained at the previous year's level in the Services segment, and decreased in the Process Technologies segment. Orders received in Valmet's stable business totaled EUR 3.1 billion during 2023. During this period, stable business represented 63% of Valmet's orders received. This is a clear change in the company compared to 2014, when stable business represented 34% of orders received. Valmet's order backlog amounted close to EUR 4.0 billion at the end of 2023.

In 2023, Valmet's net sales increased to EUR 5.5 billion. Comparable EBITA increased to EUR 619 million, meaning that we have been able to increase Valmet's Comparable EBITA ten years in a row as an independent company. Valmet's Comparable EBITA margin increased to 11.2 percent in 2023. Over the past ten years, we have continuously raised the bar for our performance and focused on growing the company organically with improved profitability. At the same time, we have also moved systematically forward with mergers and acquisitions that have complemented our unique offering and significantly increased the amount of recurring, profitable and stable business in Valmet's business portfolio. In 2023, Comparable EBITA increased in the Services and Automation segments and decreased in the Process Technologies segment.

The execution of Valmet's acquisition strategy took important steps forward in 2023. The acquisition of Tissue Converting business from Körber was completed during the fourth quarter, strengthening our Process Technologies and Services segments. During the third quarter we entered into an agreement to acquire the Process Gas Chromatography business of Siemens AG to strengthen our Automation segment. These acquisitions strengthen all of Valmet's three segments, complement Valmet's offering and enable us to serve our customers even better in the future. We are happy and proud to warmly welcome all the new colleagues to Valmet. Furthermore, the integration of Flow Control has now been completed and the targeted annual run rate synergies of EUR 25 million have been achieved, one year ahead of the originally communicated schedule.

In 2023, Valmet continued its systematic sustainability work based on its Sustainability360° Agenda. We placed significant emphasis on our Climate Program, which progressed well over the year. Valmet achieved one of the program's four targets well ahead of schedule and can now enable carbon neutral production for its pulp, paper and energy industry customers. In 2023, Valmet was included in the DJSI World and Europe indices for the tenth consecutive year. Furthermore, we received the best ranking in the MSCI ESG Ratings, and a gold medal in the EcoVadis sustainability assessment."

Update on the integration of Flow Control into Valmet

The merger of Neles into Valmet was completed on April 1, 2022. The integration of Flow Control (former Neles) is completed and the targeted annual run rate synergies of EUR 25 million have been achieved.

