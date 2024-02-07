Fairdesk Presents Love & Trading: A Valentine's Day Futures Trading Contest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Valentine's Day, Fairdesk, a leading name in the cryptocurrency exchange industry, is thrilled to announce its latest initiative, the "Love & Trading" trading contest. With an emphasis on camaraderie and profit potential, this event promises to add excitement and opportunity to the season of love.





Designed with accessibility in mind, the "Love & Trading" contest features a low entry threshold, making it an excellent opportunity for traders of all levels to increase their earnings on Fairdesk. Whether you choose to participate with your partner, best friend, or closest business associate, you'll have the chance to win generous rewards.

Event Details:

Event Duration: February 10, 2024 - February 24, 2024, 08:00 am (UTC)

Entry Process: New users are invited to register using the invitation link and submit the provided form to confirm participation.

Prize Pool: A total prize pool of 25,000 USDT awaits participants, with an additional $5,000 Bonus prize pool up for grabs.

Event Rules: Rewards will be distributed based on participants' Profit and Loss (PNL) rankings, with additional rewards allocated according to actual trading volume. Fairdesk reserves the right to interpret event rules and ensure fair play among participants.

Elevate Your Trading Experience:

The "Love & Trading" contest isn't just about competing-it's an opportunity to hone your trading skills and celebrate success within a supportive community. Whether you're a seasoned trader or new to the world of cryptocurrency, Fairdesk provides the tools and resources you need to thrive.

Join us as we combine the excitement of trading with the spirit of Valentine's Day. Let's celebrate love and influence while seizing the potential for profit in the dynamic cryptocurrency market.

For more information and to register for the "Love & Trading" contest, please visit the announcement page or use the invitation link to sign up directly. For inquiries, contact ....

Disclaimer:

Please note that all terms and conditions related to the "Love & Trading" contest are subject to Fairdesk's interpretation. Fairdesk reserves the right to modify event rules and conditions without prior notice. Trading cryptocurrencies carries inherent risks, and individuals should conduct their own research before participating.

