Full Capacity Marketing Launches Efcm Learning Hub With The Brand Amplifier Courses

- COABE CEO, Sharon BonneyENCINITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Full Capacity Marketing (FCM), a national agency specializing in the workforce, education, and entrepreneurship sectors, has launched an online ten-module comprehensive program with its easy-to-consume proprietary marketing and communications framework to support these sectors in brand building efforts. The Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE), a leading national nonprofit that represents more than 79,000 adult educators, announces its affiliate partnership with one of the new FCM programs, called The Brand Amplifier for Workforce & Education Professionals , to benefit its members.“This course is a game changer for our members that want to learn clear actionable steps to enhance how their brands are positioned within their unique markets,” said COABE CEO, Sharon Bonney.“Additionally, many of our members are funded by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) and need to understand the most effective way to adhere to the new Department of Labor Training and Employment Guidance Letter (TEGL) 03-23 which has opened the door to utilize funding for marketing and advertising - but with caveats.”As part of the new affiliate partnership, COABE will host a free webinar for its members facilitated by FCM executives to get an overview of FCM's framework which has earned more than 75 global awards for its customers, including seven for COABE.“Our brand name denotes our unique value proposition and describes how we work with our customers which is that we want them to be at full capacity long after our contract concludes,” said FCM CEO, Celina Shands.“Our new eFCM Learning Hub empowers organizations with another cost-effective option to learn our secret sauce and continually build highly visible and relevant brands.”FCM is a long-standing leader in workforce and education with a proven track record for elevating brands in multiple markets and teaching customers how to get the right messages to the right customer segments through the right mediums and achieve key performance indicators that consistently outperform industry benchmarks.“We are facilitators at heart and love to empower organizations to align their customer touch points and use data to make informed decisions,” said FCM VP of Public Relations, Anika Jackson. Jackson herself has a thriving podcast, Your Brand Amplified that gets over 55K downloads a month and has more than 5,500 (and growing) five-star ratings. Both Jackson and Shands are contributors to a recently released anthology and an Amazon #1 best seller in the categories of Women in Business, Business Etiquette, and Services, Business On Purpose Vol 2.To learn more about the FCM/COABE partnership, go to . Sign up here for the free webinar hosted by COABE.About Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE)COABE is the leading national organization representing the US system of adult education. COABE provides award winning leadership, communication, professional development, and advocacy services to more than 79,000 adult educators and 1.5 million adult learners. One of the main purposes of COABE is to promote adult education and literacy programs, including Adult Basic Education, Adult Secondary Education, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Family Literacy, Skills Development, Workforce Development, and other state, federal, and private programs which assist undereducated and/or disadvantaged adults to function effectively. More atAbout Full Capacity Marketing, Inc. (FCM)FCM is a national consultancy specializing in brand storytelling and strategic communications for those in the workforce, education, and entrepreneurship sectors. Our thought leadership builds the capacity of public and private sector organizations and nonprofits to make informed choices in how to best communicate the value of their respective brands and engage customers, partners, and funders with their important missions. Through our eFCM Learning Hub we ensure that our customers have the right skill sets to elevate the exposure, awareness and status of their brands and streamline efforts to gain higher returns on publicity and marketing investments. More at

