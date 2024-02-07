Quorum Cyber Announces The Release Of Its Threat Intelligence Outlook 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Geopolitical Turmoil Ramps Up, AI Is Weaponized, and U.S. Elections Targeted With Deepfake

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quorum Cyber, founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced the release of its "Threat Intelligence Outlook 2024" report. The in-depth report offers a strategic analysis of emerging cybersecurity threats, from malware and ransomware developments to geopolitical considerations and the outlook for 2024 global events. The complimentary report is available at .Careful Watch On The“Big Four” Nation-State GroupsThis report is essential for understanding the cybersecurity landscape and providing valuable insights into malware trends, cybercriminal capabilities, and industry-specific risks across various sectors. It emphasizes the complex web of geopolitical objectives tied to the activities of nation-state-sponsored groups from the Big Four countries: Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.The Downside Of AIOne of the key highlights of the "Threat Intelligence Outlook 2024" report is that AI will include automated phishing and social engineering operations, as well as the utilization of advancing deepfake technologies to sway public opinion and exploit organizations across the industry sector spectrum. These platforms will likely be developed and offered as a service for threat actors to purchase on underground forums and the dark web.U.S. Presidential Election TamperingNation-state-sponsored threat actors will almost certainly seek to exert influence to manipulate the U.S. Election, with operations likely to include state-level cyber espionage, Information Operations (IO), and impersonation attempts aimed toward both voting systems and civilian voters. Moscow will likely seek to leverage cyber-IO to promote candidates sympathetic to Russia's foreign policy objectives, a main priority being disrupting U.S. support for the current Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.Additional Insights Revealed:The technology and construction sectors were the most impacted by ransomware operations throughout 2023, accounting for 28% and 24% of attacks, respectively.Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) units will likely develop stealth-based techniques for attacking mobile and smart devices, similar to those used in the“Operation Triangulation” espionage campaign targeting Apple products in Q3 2023.Moscow-aligned cyber aggression will likely surge to inhibit cooperation between entities involved in providing Ukrainian support.Chinese IO will likely surge in alignment with developing AI capabilities and the high volume of democratic elections scheduled worldwide in 2024 and 2025.The top industry attacks from January 2023 to November 2023 were #1 Government, #2 Transport, #3 IT, #4 Education, and #5 Banking.“Being proactive means constantly looking ahead to scan for any threats looming over the horizon-something that our Threat Intelligence team excels in,” said Federico Charoksy, CEO & Founder of Quorum Cyber.“The Quorum Cyber Threat Intelligence Outlook 2024 provides a clear picture of the threat landscape for the months ahead and gives readers valuable insight into how we're working to head off cyber threats.”About Quorum CyberQuorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the U.K. and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at ....

