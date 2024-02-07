Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Greenville, SC And Surrounding Cities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home

In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at hom

- Dr Deborah PerzakGREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Greenville, SC . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“We are delighted to expand to Greenville, SC with the addition of Dr. Perzak, an experienced veterinarian, to serve pets and pet parents”, says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.“We believe a peaceful passing at home, surrounded by loved ones, is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets so we hope that every family in Greenville becomes aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option.”Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“To be able to provide in-home euthanasia for pets and their families is truly an honor. I believe in the golden rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. To me, this means treating the people I meet and the pets I take care of with respect, dignity, and compassion.” says Dr. Deborah Perzak. Dr Perzak earned her undergraduate degree at University of South Carolina and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine at University of Georgia..Dr. Perzak services Greenville, SC and surrounding cities: Spartanburg, Anderson, Simpsonville, Greer, Easley, Greenwood, Taylors, Gaffney, and SenecaBenefits of In-Home Euthanasia Include:Comfort and Familiarity: One of the primary benefits of at-home pet euthanasia is that it allows pets to remain in a familiar and comfortable environment during their final moments. Being in a place they know well can help reduce stress and anxiety for the pet, providing them with a sense of security and peace.Privacy and Control: At-home euthanasia provides pet owners with greater control over the entire process. They can choose the timing, location, and who is present during this deeply personal moment. This level of privacy allows for more intimate goodbyes and the opportunity to grieve without feeling rushed or self-conscious.Minimized Travel: For pets with limited mobility or those experiencing pain, traveling to a veterinary clinic can be uncomfortable or even impossible. At-home euthanasia eliminates the need for transportation, ensuring that pets do not have to endure unnecessary discomfort during their final moments.Reduced Stress: Traditional veterinary clinics can be stressful environments for both pets and their owners. The presence of unfamiliar smells, sights, and sounds can cause additional anxiety during an already difficult time. By choosing at-home euthanasia, pets can avoid these stressors, allowing them to pass away peacefully in a calm and serene setting.Supportive Environment: At-home euthanasia often allows for more time with the veterinarian, as there is no pressure to quickly move through appointments due to clinic schedules. This additional time allows for open discussions about end-of-life options, emotional support for the family, and addressing any concerns or questions. The veterinarian can provide guidance on aftercare options, including cremation or burial, and offer resources for coping with grief.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in Greenville, SC. Aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 but varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 35 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. 