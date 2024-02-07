Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 5.53% To Reach US$28.647 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The sodium carbonate market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% from US$19.654 billion in 2022 to US$28.647 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sodium carbonate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$28.647 billion by 2029.The market for sodium carbonate, often known as soda ash, is critical in many sectors since it is a crucial chemical constituent with several applications. The market's demand is inextricably related to the expansion of the glass, detergent, and chemical industries. Sodium Carbonate, a versatile alkaline chemical, plays an important role in water treatment and medicines. Factors influencing the industry include global economic trends, technical breakthroughs, and environmental restrictions. Considering an increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, the Soda Ash market is seeing changes in manufacturing techniques, cementing its role as a critical component in industrial processes throughout the world.Soda ash is a water-soluble sodium salt of carbonic acid, commonly known as crystal carbonate in monohydrate form. Soda ash is typically made from sodium chloride and limestone. Soda ash is the most essential of the fundamental heavy compounds. It offers several advantages over sodium hydroxide, including the fact that it is not corrosive and so safer to handle. As a result, it is used in a wide range of sectors, including food and beverage, metallurgy, and others. One of the primary reasons driving market expansion is the increased use of soda ash in the construction and automotive sectors for glass manufacture. Furthermore, the growing need for soda ash in wastewater treatment to preserve hygiene and eliminate contaminants from water presents profitable development potential for industry investors. Aside from that, the increased demand for soda ash in a variety of end-use sectors is having a favourable impact on the market. Additionally, the rising utilization of soda ash to produce sealants and glues around the world is helping the expansion of the market.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, Solvay acquired full control of its Green River, Wyoming, natural soda ash plant in May 2022. Solvay announced the purchase of AGC's remaining 20% minority ownership in the Soda Ash joint venture at Green River, Wyoming, USA, increasing its dominant position in trona-based soda ash manufacture.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global sodium carbonate (soda ash) market is divided into heavy soda ash and light soda ash. The light soda ash is poised to expand at a high CAGR over the forecast period. A variety of reasons will contribute to the increase of light soda ash in the future years. First, there is a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental awareness across businesses. Light soda ash is generally preferred because of its better purity levels and reduced impurity content, making it a more ecologically friendly alternative to heavy soda ash. Industries such as glass manufacturing, which uses light soda ash as a crucial component, are progressively implementing eco-friendly procedures to fulfil customer and regulatory needs. Furthermore, increased demand for detergents, chemicals, and other applications that require a high-quality, water-soluble soda ash variation is predicted to stimulate expansion in light soda ash production. Its adaptability and compatibility with many industrial processes make it a popular choice, perhaps adding to the light soda ash segment's dominance in the sodium carbonate market in the next years.Based on application the global sodium carbonate (soda ash) market is divided into glass, soaps and detergents, chemicals, mining, paper and pulp, and others. Several reasons are pointing to the glass sector becoming the dominating segment in the worldwide sodium carbonate (soda ash) market in the next years. The rising need for glass packaging in a variety of industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, is a major driver of the glass segment's growth. Sodium carbonate is an important component in the glass manufacturing process because it acts as a flux, lowering silica's melting point and allowing for the manufacture of high-quality glass. Furthermore, the growing awareness and desire for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging materials is driving up demand for glass, which is a sustainable choice. As businesses prioritize ecologically friendly packaging solutions, the glass segment is predicted to increase significantly, establishing itself as the market's major application for sodium carbonate.Based on geography North America is expected to become the leading sector in the Sodium Carbonate (Soda Ash) market in the coming years owing to several factors. The region has a strong industrial foundation and a booming manufacturing sector, resulting in a high demand for soda ash as a crucial raw ingredient in processes such as glass manufacture, chemicals, and detergents. Furthermore, strict environmental restrictions and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices are encouraging the use of soda ash as a cleaner alternative in industrial operations, increasing demand in the area. With a focus on innovation and technical improvements, North America is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, assuring its dominance in the sodium carbonate market in the next years.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global sodium carbonate (soda ash) market, that have been covered are CIECH S.A., Solvay, Ciner Resources Corporation, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Genesis Energy, LP, Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Shandong Haihua Group, Nirma Limited, Joint-stock company“Bashkir soda company” (JSC "BSC"), GHCL Limited, Tokuyama Corporation, Seqens Group, Natrium Products Inc., Hawkins, Inc.The market analytics report segments the global sodium carbonate (soda ash) market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoHeavy soda ashoLight soda ash.BY APPLICATIONoGlassoSoaps and DetergentsoChemicalsoMiningoPaper and PulpoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.Australia.South Korea.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.CIECH S.A..Solvay.Ciner Resources Corporation.Tata Chemicals Ltd..Genesis Energy, LP.Tangshan Sanyou Chemical Industries Co., Ltd..Shandong Haihua Group.Nirma Limited.Joint-stock company“Bashkir soda company” (JSC "BSC").GHCL Limited.Tokuyama Corporation.Seqens Group.Natrium Products Inc..Hawkins, Inc.Explore More Reports:.Sodium Cyanide Market:.Global Sodium Bicarbonate Market:.Global Sodium Fluoride Market:

